LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Airbnb announced its Nevada home host community earned a combined $123.1 million in supplemental income and hosted more than 800,000 guests during 2018.
According to the company, there are approximately 5,600 Nebada home hosts who share their homes on Airbnb. Of those who share their homes on Airbnb, 16 percent of hosts are 60-years-old or older.
Clark County saw the most Airbnb bookings in 2018 with a total of 718,400 guest arrivals and a combined host income of $100 million, the company said. Washoe County came in second place with 65,151 guest arrivals and a host income of $10.8 million.
Approximately 882,600 guest arrivals were counted in Nevada by Airbnb for 2018.
Airbnb said the company also launched Experiences in Nevada during 2018, as a way to offer "handcrafted activities led by local experts in cities like Las Vegas and Henderson."
"Airbnb Experiences is creating new economic opportunities for Nevada residents by allowing them to unlock their talents and interests and make money from them, catering to the hundreds of millions of people that use Airbnb’s platform to discover unique and authentic travel experiences," the company said.
