LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford is warning of scams that target veterans and military families during Military Family Month.
One of the ways that scammers target veterans is by posing as a fellow military member or organization, known as an "affinity scheme."
Officials say a common type of scheme is through a fake charity scam. These fake charities take advantage of donor's willingness to help military veterans and may adopt similar names to other well-known charities.
Other types of affinity schemes include offering health care services to veterans and active duty military members. The scammer may pose as a representative from the Department of Veterans Affairs and ask to update Social Security numbers or other records.
There are other scams that may offer discounts on cars, electronics or other products. While the items may appear discounted, they often carry hefty interest rates. The scheme may ask you to pay by wire, and the products never arrive.
Other scammers may target families looking for housing near a military base, and pose as a real-estate agent and post fake property ads. At times, they will offer incentives to military families. They often ask for payment up front, sight unseen. The renters then end up out of money and without a place to live.
“Members of the military and their families have sacrificed much for this country, but there are those who unfortunately want to exploit those who have served,” said AG Ford. “These types of scams may target their hard-earned benefits or may be specifically designed to take advantage of the military way of life."
Here are some tips for avoiding scams:
- Do not give in to high-pressure donation tactics for charities or high-pressure sales tactics for goods or services. Legitimate organizations and businesses will work on your timetable.
- Before donating to a charity or PAC, ask how many service members the organization helps, details on the organization’s mission and how much money it spends on programs rather than on overhead and fundraising.
- Use an internet search engine to search for the charity. The same is true for businesses you are unfamiliar with, or any real estate company or other seller with whom you are planning to work. Find out if others have reported any problems with the business and if the business or charity is established and legitimate. Check on the credentials of investment advisers.
- Do not make payments or donations by wire transfer or gift card. In general, these types of payments should be treated as cash; once they are gone, they are hard to trace and cannot be recovered.
- Do not give sensitive information such as credit cards, account numbers or Social Security numbers over the phone, via text, or via email unless you are completely certain of the other person’s identity.
If you have any about VA benefits, consult with a VA-accredited representative. If you have been the victim of a scam, you can file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission and the Office of the Nevada Attorney General.
