LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A growing phone scam targeting Nevadans involves scammers pretending to be representatives of the Social Security Administration, according to the Attorney General's office.
In the calls, scammers spoof, or fake, the called ID information to appear legitimate. The caller says your Social Security number has been blocked, suspended or canceled due to suspicious activity.
They ask for a fee to fix it. Often, the initial call is prerecorded and insists the matter is urgent and to call back. Many times, they ask for the victim's Social Security number or other personal information.
An example of the robotic message can be heard here.
“Just this week I received a Social Security Administration scam phone call, and the Federal Trade Commission has reported over $17 million in losses this year resulting from this scam," said AG Aaron Ford. "Nobody’s phone number is safe, and it’s important for all Nevadans to be cautious when speaking to unknown callers, even if they recognize the caller ID. Legitimate government agencies will not threaten you or demand access to your financial information over the phone.”
More than 73,000 reports about this scam were filed to the Federal Trade Commission in the first half of the year.
The AG's office provided these tips:
- The Social Security Administration will never call and ask you to confirm your Social Security Number, ask you to pay or threaten your benefits;
- Do not answer calls from numbers you do not recognize. Be aware that ever though your caller ID might show that the Social Security Administration is calling, numbers are easily spoofed;
- Avoid giving your Social Security number, the last four digits, or financial information to anyone who calls you; and
- The Social Security Administration will never call and ask you to wire money, send cash, or provide gift cards. Always be suspicious of any callers who ask to be paid in this manner.
To report a scam call, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.