LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford warned Nevadans Tuesday of a door-to-door scam in which people ask residents to take DNA tests and request personal information.
In a release, the A.G.'s office said they have received numerous reports of individuals going to residents at their homes and offering DNA testing to help the resident find out if he or she is at risk for cancer or other diseases.
Ford's office said that the individual would then request personal information such as a driver's license or an insurance card from the resident.
The A.G. said the scammers appear to be using the information in order to receive reimbursements for services or devices deemed not medically necessary. Ford warned that the scammers could be targeting Medicaid and Medicare recipients and could claim to be affiliated with a local Medicaid insurer.
“Nevadans who have questions about a medical service should rely on the advice of their primary care professional,” Ford said in a statement. “Take care to protect your valuable health insurance information from people who plan to use it for unscrupulous reasons.”
Ford's office recommended individuals avoid sharing person information, particularly identification documents, with door-to-door solicitors. The A.G.'s office offered the following tips on door-to-door scams:
- Be wary of high-pressure sales tactics, or someone telling you that you will miss out if you don’t sign up immediately.
- Always do your research. Ask your primary care physician if a DNA test is right for you. If someone is selling a good or service, ask for certification and references to find out how the equipment or service worked for others.
- Be suspicious if an individual is using scare tactics to encourage you to sign up.
Nevadans who may have provided personal information to a suspicious person or company can file a report with the A.G.'s office online.
