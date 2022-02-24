LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford announced that he joined a bipartisan coalition of 49 attorneys general calling on the Federal Trade Commission to adopt a national rule targeting impersonation scams.
“In recent years, we have seen a glut of impersonation scams targeting Nevada consumers, businesses and others,” Ford said in a statement. “My office is committed to protecting Nevadans, and as such, I am calling on the FTC to implement a national rule targeting these scams. A national rule would give investigators and law enforcement a new legal tool in combatting these scammers and keeping Nevadans, and Americans as a whole, free of harassment and attempts to defraud them.”
Ford said though methods may vary, impersonation scams cause injury to consumers who lose money, drain resources from regulators tasked with protecting the public, and cause confusion and loss of trust in government agencies and services.
Ford said impersonation scams take on many forms:
- Impersonation of government entities, where fraudsters claim to be from or affiliated with a government agency to persuade victims of the provide payments to obtain licensing or certificates in document preparation or regulatory compliance scams
- Business impersonation, where fraudsters claim to be working directly as the business, for an actual business, or as a third party endorsed by the business
- Person-to-person deceptions, including grandparent scams, romance scams and others where fraudsters use personal information to make a connection with victims
Ford and the attorneys general write in their letter that a national rule would deter bad actors, reduce consumer harm, provide clarity on what conduct constitutes impersonation, and allow states to work with the FTC on enforcement.
(2) comments
Eliminating fraud and scams would help stop me from wire-transferring money to
a Nigerian prince who says he wants to include me in his inheritance. I keep falling for the ruse...maybe I'm too trusting.
Look at the Democrat clown's bowtie.
