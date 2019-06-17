HENDERSON (FOX5) -- “The pharmaceutical companies are the ones responsible for kick starting this epidemic,” Debi Nadler said.
Families with loved ones battling drug addictions are praising Nevada’s Attorney General for his latest lawsuit.
On Monday, Aaron Ford announced the state is filing a lawsuit against opioid manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies.
“This disease crosses every boundary,” Nadler said. “There is no discrimination at all.”
Philip, Brett and Chad never met. But they each battled an addiction to pain killers. Chad is in jail, busted for dealing drugs. Philip and Brett died from overdoses.
Now their mothers have done more than just meet. They’re working together to end the epidemic.
“The pharmaceutical companies, as far as I’m concerned, they’re the same as drug dealers,” Nadler said.
"Working together the defendants created an unprecedented health crisis for their own profit and the death of thousands of Nevada are on their hands,” Attorney General Ford said.
In a state lawsuit filed against more than 40 opioid companies, Attorney General Ford claims the companies used false science to convince people opioids were safe and not addictive.
“They need to be held accountable. This is out of control,” Nadler said. “When I saw the lawsuit, I couldn’t have been happier. Kudos to Aaron Ford.”
“I’m excited, elated, and it’s about time,” Philip’s mother Donna Miller said.
“I hope the lawsuits don’t stop. I hope they continue and continue,” Chad’s mother Michelle Gab said.
Gab needed back surgery herself. That’s when she said doctors immediately tried to give her opioids.
“Why they were? They said it was because I wouldn’t be able to tolerate the pain,” she said. “But it also jacks my hospital bill up every time they give me a drug.”
She along with the other mothers, who are all part of a local chapter of The Addict’s Mother, a nationwide support group, want to see the drugs cut off at the source.
“Here’s a pill, here’s a pill, here’s a pill. Why don’t we find out what’s really going on,” Miller said.
“If we win the lawsuit, and I shouldn’t even say if, because I feel like we will win, I think part of that money needs to be allocated to putting drug education back in our school systems,” Nadler said.
Sheriff Joe Lombardo was also at Monday’s press conference. He said the police department hopes to get the resources for counseling and recovery services.
