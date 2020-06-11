LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- On Thursday, Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford announced his partnership with rideshare company Uber to provide assistance to survivors of domestic and sexual violence.
With a reported increase in these crimes during the COVID-19 pandemic, the partnership aims to give victims free rides at local shelters throughout Nevada.
"During this unprecedented time, we’re seeing a greater incidence of domestic and sexual violence-related calls," Ford said in a statement. "Nevada is home to many vulnerable populations, and I’m hopeful that providing these free rides through Uber will demonstrate our commitment to these communities. It is essential that we continue to band together to support our survivors of domestic and sexual violence."
Uber's Public Policy Manager, Piper Overstreet-White, said the company was proud to do their "small part to help survivors access life-saving services during this unprecedented time of need."
WHERE TO GET HELP
SafeNest (Las Vegas) -- 1,500 rides
3900 Meadows Ln
Las Vegas, NV 89107
(702) 646-4981
Advocates to End Domestic Violence (Carson City) -- 250 rides
Domestic Violence Resource Center (Washoe County) -- 200 rides
1735 Vassar St, Reno, NV 89502
(775) 329-4150
Tu Casa Latina (Reno) -- 250 rides
2000 Vassar St, Reno, NV 89510
(775) 432-9929
