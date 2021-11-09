LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The gas station of the future is looking more and more like our utility company.
By 2025, up to 10% of all new vehicles manufactured will have to be electric to be sold in Nevada. That state mandate will be followed by Washington’s target of half the new vehicles sold by 2030 being electric.
At last week’s SEMA show in Las Vegas, the vehicle manufacturers from Ford to General Motors showcased their new electric vehicles.
One of Ford's star products is the electric version of the Ford F-150 pick-up truck.
“It has a range of between 250 and 300 miles per charge with 563 horsepower and 775 foot pounds of torque in the engine,” according to George Goddu with Ford.
To meet the power grid demands, NV Energy and other utility companies are looking at alternate ways to meet the future demand.
“We’re bringing in a lot of solar, we’re bringing in different technologies to store more electricity,” according to Patricia Rodriguez with NV Energy.
One way NV Energy will deal with higher demand is through incentives where if an EV owner installs a home charger, their power rate would drop substantially between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. for all power that they use.
According to the MIT, if every American switched over to electric vehicles, we would use about 25% more electricity than we do today.
