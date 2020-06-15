LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Public Safety has been reaccredited by the Emergency Management Accreditation Program (EMAP) Commission, the state announced on Monday.
The state was notified last week that its Division of Emergency Management/Homeland Security had received accreditation from the independent commission.
EMAP evaluates whether institutions and local governments comply with industry standards for emergency management, and uses the accreditation to signify disaster preparedness and response systems.
Accreditation is valid for five years and the program must maintain compliance with the Emergency Management Standard and is reassessed to maintain accredited status.
For more information on the assessment process, visit emap.org.
