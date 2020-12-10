LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada's 2020 graduation rate for students in four-year high schools and public charter schools was at 82.6%, a 1.5% decrease compared to last year.
The state Department of Education on Thursday presented graduation rate data showing that 13 of 17 counties and the State Public Charter School Authority (SPCSA) had high school graduation rates higher than the state average.
Nevada's three largest school districts -- Clark County, the SPCSA and Washoe County -- all had graduation rates above the statewide average as well. Clark County's rate was at 83.2%, SPCSA at 84.1% and Washoe at 85.1%.
Churchill and Nye counties fell below the statewide average at 76.9% and 77.3% respectively.
Graduation data also showed that Black and American Indian/Alaska Native students had the lowest graduation rates at 69.5% and 74.4% respectively. Ebert said the department is aware of "opportunity gaps" for these students.
"We have gaps in our learning for our Black and our brown children in our state. And we need to dig down deeper and be more intentional in how we’re supporting students, their family, their environment," Ebert said. "I think with the crisis that has happened, it has given us the opportunity to look differently at our education and to really meet each and every child where they’re at in their progression. "
Ebert added that the state, Department of Education and school districts made strides in connecting students with devices and internet for distance learning. 99.6% of students now have a device and internet for distance learning, she said.
