CARSON CITY (FOX5) -- Nevada 211, a free service overseen by the Department of Health and Human services, has a new mobile app.
Nevada 211 provides information about resources and health and human service programs. The service is accessible online, by dialing 2-1-1 and now on smartphones.
“Everything that can be found on the website or by calling is now available in a convenient phone app,” said Nevada 211 Coordinator Jennifer White.
The app can be used to:
- Search local community resources based on zip code or cellular location
- Find program information, including eligibility and fees (if applicable)
- Connect to a Nevada 211 call specialist by phone or text
Money Management International (MMI), which has operated the Nevada 211 call center since 2015, administers the app.
Available in theApple App Store andGoogle Play, the Nevada 221 app is free to download.
