CARSON CITY (FOX5) -- Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford announced Missing Children's Cleaninghouse program found nine missing children this past week.
The Missing Children's Cleaninghouse was established by the Nevada Legislature to help reunite families by locating and identifying missing and exploited children, a statement from Ford's office said. The program also worked to bring awareness to the issue and decrease the risk of child abductions.
The children, ages nine to 12-years-old, were "recovered from a non-custodial parent in Clark County, Nevada," the statement said. The children were in need of protection by a Superior Court of California, Los Angeles County judge.
Warrants had been issued for the children's return after their non-custodial parent refused to provide a location of her or the children's whereabouts, according to Ford's office. She also refused to cooperate with the ongoing investigation.
By Thursday, the children were turned over to L.A.'s Department of Children and Family Services.
“When a child is identified as missing or exploited, my office does not stand by idly,” Ford said. “In the past year, my missing Children’s Clearinghouse recovered 27 missing and exploited children, and this recovery represents our largest child recovery effort to date. Each recovery brings us one step closer to making Nevada a safer state for our children.”
To learn more about the Attorney General’s Missing Children’s Clearinghouse, click here or call (702) 486-3420.
For more information on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, click here or call the center at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).
