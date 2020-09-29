LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A spokesperson for the Valley Health System said their network has been taken offline "due to an IT issue," while its parent company later called the outage a cyber attack.
"We implement extensive IT security protocols and are following proper procedures. We are working diligently to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. In the meantime, we are using established offline documentation methods. No patient or employee data appears to have been accessed, copied or otherwise compromised," said Valley Health spokesperson Gretchen Papez.
The Valley Health System includes six hospitals: Centennial Hills, Henderson, Summerlin Hospital, Desert Springs, Spring Valley and Valley hospitals.
On Tuesday afternoon, VHS's parent company said the IT network was down across Universal Health Services facilities due to a malware.
The cyber attack occurred early Sunday morning, at which time the company shut down all networks across the U.S. enterprise. We have no indication at this time that any patient or employee data has been accessed, copied or misused. The company's UK operations have not been impacted.
UHS implements extensive IT security protocols to protect our systems and data, and we are working diligently with our IT security partners to restore IT infrastructure and business operations as quickly as possible. We are making steady progress with recovery efforts. Certain applications have already started coming online again, with others projected to be restored on a rolling basis across the U.S.
In the meantime, our facilities are using their established back-up processes including offline documentation methods. Patient care continues to be delivered safely and effectively.
