LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The parent company for six Las Vegas hospitals says that a network outage caused by a cyberattack has been resolved and the network restored.
Universal Health Services, the parent company for Valley Health System, issued the following statement on Monday. Hospitals under the Valley Health System that were affected by the outage include Centennial Hills, Henderson, Summerlin Hospital, Desert Springs, Spring Valley and Valley hospitals.
"Universal Health Services (UHS) confirms that the UHS IT Network has been restored at Corporate and across all Acute Care hospitals, enabling connections to all major systems and applications, including the Electronic Medical Record (EMR), laboratory and pharmacy. With back-loading of data substantially complete at this point, hospitals are resuming normal operations. The wide area networks at the majority of our Behavioral Health facilities are back online as well, with the remaining to follow shortly.
"The company experienced a cyberattack caused by malware early Sunday morning, September 27, 2020, at which time UHS IT disconnected all systems and shut down the Network to prevent further propagation. While the Network was offline, patient care was delivered safely and effectively at our facilities across the country using established back-up processes, including offline documentation methods.
"Throughout the IT remediation work we have had no indication that any patient or employee data was accessed, copied or misused. As previously stated, the company's U.K. operations were not impacted."
