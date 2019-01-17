LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A popular Netflix show could be inspiring people to make charitable donations.
Marie Kondo’s "Tidying Up" is a sensation that’s sweeping the nation and cluttered closets. It follows a Japanese organizing consultant as she helps her clients clear clutter from their homes. The show debuted earlier this month -- and local thrift shops are noticing a difference.
"Donations are definitely up,” said John Helderman, CEO of Goodwill Industries of Southern Nevada. “We don't know if it's at all attributable to the new Netflix show that is out, but people are definitely donating."
Helderman said southern Nevada’s Goodwill takes in about a million donations a year. He said January 2019 is up 5 percent compared to last year.
"It just really hit home about having so many possessions and a lot of things that don't serve us anymore,” said Sheena Stewart, who donated to Goodwill and read Kondo’s book. “I was just re-inspired to go through my things and get rid of things we don't need anymore."
While it’s still too early to tell if the so called ‘Marie Kondo Effect’ is a real thing, Goodwill says it’s a movement it can happily get behind.
"We have over 700 people working for Goodwill of southern Nevada in our stores and in our warehouse. The donations help keep them employed,” said Helderman. “And the thing that you find to be clutter in your house is treasure to somebody else."
