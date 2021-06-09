LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Robert Gordy Jr. was found dead in his Las Vegas home on June 3, his family publicist announced on Wednesday.
Robert Gordy Jr. is the Nephew of Berry Gordy, founder of Motown Records. His cause of his death is unknown, according to the announcement.
The family's publicist Sherry Gordy Presents provided the following statement:
"Robert Gordy Jr. was a Hitsville/Motown kid. Robert was a passionate advocate for Detroit and the Motown Legacy. Robert had high integrity, ethics, character, standards, values, principles and morals that he lived by. Robert was a photographer to many Motown executives and artist for his uncle Berry Gordy, Stevie Wonder, Lionel Richie, Smokey Robinson, Diana Ross, Rick James, DeBarge, The Commodores and many more.Robert worked for the Motown Record Corporation music publishing division-Jobete Music Co., Inc. as a copy right manager -- legal department, licensing, royalties, copyrights, administration in various capacities, on and off for over 20 years. He also worked for Tapetronics-Motown Record Cassette Manufacturing Plant. Robert worked as a consultant/liaison/talent coordinator/promoter, and music historian for "Sherry Gordy Presents" Takes the State, inspired by Motown in Las Vegas, Nevada.Robert loved God, his Gordy family, extended Motown family, the Motown Legacy and friends old and new. He had a fierce dedication to Motown. We will miss his side conversations, appearances at events and his all around loving, compassionate and caring nature.Robert, thank you for being a friend to so many. Gone way too soon but loved by so many.Peace, Love & Motown"
The Clark County Coroner will release his cause and manner of death pending notification of kin.
