LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Neon Museum in downtown Las Vegas is preparing to unveil a new mural as part of its revamp of the north gallery.
It's called "Las Vegas Luminaries" and will highlight some of the lesser-known names that helped make Las Vegas what it is today.
The mural features a diverse cast of underrepresented icons in Las Vegas history from showgirls to headliners and civil rights advocates.
From left to right, "Las Vegas Luminaries" acts as a timeline through history, being colorized as you go on. Some of the icons are Theodora Boyd, Vegas Vick, neon bender Oscar Gonzalez and the woman who designed the Welcome to Las Vegas sign, Betty Willis.
"It was important for us to put this mural up to celebrate the diverse cultural history of Las Vegas," said project manager Stephen Siwinski. "That's exactly what this mural does. It highlights some of those underrepresented folks. Some that may have had their name up in lights, and some that worked behind the scenes."
The Neon Museum plans to invite some of the living people depicted in the mural when it debuts on Dec. 13.
