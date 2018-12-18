LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Neon Museum in downtown Las Vegas announced an incoming exhibit featuring art by filmmaker Tim Burton.
This is Burton's first exhibit in the United States in nearly a decade, according to a press release.
The exhibit will be staged throughout the property including its North Gallery, Boneyard park and outdoor exhibition space.
It is expected to open Oct. 15 of next year and end Feb. 15, 2020.
“To say we’re flattered that Mr. Burton has chosen our museum for this exhibition would be an understatement,” Rob McCoy, president and chief executive officer, Neon Museum, said in the release. “But when you think about it, Tim is one of the few artists who can match the great imagination of Las Vegas.”
The Neon Museum features neon signs and iconography from Las Vegas' past and is located at 770 Las Vegas Blvd. North.
