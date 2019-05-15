LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Neon Museum is expanding into the shuttered Reed Whipple Cultural Center, according to a release.
The next phase is called "Neon2020" and will expand into the large building across from the Neon Boneyard on Las Vegas Boulevard.
According to the release, the building grows the Neon Museum by 32,000-square-feet and will double the presence of them museum.
The expansion, called Ne10 after the chemical sign for neon and its atomic number, is expected to open in the first few months of 2020.
“This expansion will allow the museum to continue its important work of preserving the city’s history through our iconic neon signs," Mayor Carolyn Goodman said in the press release.
A spokesperson for the Neon Museum said they are getting a $2.2 million grant from the City of Las Vegas for the project.
