LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Neon Museum in downtown Las Vegas has announced that its Neon Boneyard and nighttime "Brilliant!" spectacle will close for the installation of the museum's upcoming Tim Burton exhibit.
Both the Neon Boneyard and the "Brilliant!" spectacle will be closed from Oct. 1-14, according to a news release.
The "Lost Vegas: Tim Burton @ The Neon Museum" exhibit will run from Oct. 15, 2019- Feb. 15, 2020.
The exhibition will comprise sculptural and digital installations that celebrate Tim Burton's links to Las Vegas and its historical neon heritage, the Neon Museum said.
The artworks will be displayed in the Neon Boneyard and incorporated into the "Brilliant!" spectacle. These works will play into the museum's landmark sign collection, which was prominently featured in Burton's 1996 film "Mars Attacks!," according to organizers.
For more information and to purchase tickets to "Lost Vegas: Tim Burton @ The Neon Museum," visit: neonmuseum.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.