LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Neon Museum in downtown Las Vegas will soon offer newly expanded discounted tickets and scheduling options online to its patrons.
According to a news release, starting April 1, the museum is introducing two new ticket options, including a discounted youth rate and a combination ticket for evening visits to include the guided tour and the immersive audiovisual show, Brilliant! Jackpot.
All tickets will be available for purchase online up to three months in advance of a visit date as opposed to one month formerly.
Children aged six and under can attend the museum for free, and as of April 1, a youth discount for children aged 7-17 will be available. The new youth ticket for general admission will be $10, $14 for an evening guided tour, and $11 for Brilliant! Jackpot.
Given the reconceptualization of the North Gallery, show times for Brilliant! Jackpot will also be expanded to allow visitors more time to experience all the renovated space has to offer. There will be three evening ticket times for Brilliant! Jackpot providing a 45-minute experience.
The museum says that with many visitors choosing to do both of the evening offerings, a guided tour of the Neon Boneyard and Brilliant! Jackpot in the reimagined North Gallery, a new combination ticket will be available for $45.
“In addition, most of our visitors are tourists who often make their plans months in advance. By expanding ticket availability online, we can help people plan their visit to The Neon Museum while they book the rest of their itinerary,” said Aaron Berger, executive director of The Neon Museum.
