LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Neon Museum in downtown Las Vegas will launch guided tours in Spanish this week.
It is part of Hispanic Heritage Month and will be permanently offered through the Neon Boneyard. They'll happen every Thursday, Friday and Saturday beginning at 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 1. The tours will be 45 minutes.
"One of our staff members who has really been leading this endeavor came to me and said, 'as a brown person I've worked here two years and now with this offering I feel like I'm actually welcomed at this museum,'" said Neon Museum Executive Director Aaron Berger. "And that is at the core at what every institute should be doing, opening our doors to all people "
Anyone interested will need to select the Spanish tour option by clicking here.
(1) comment
As an international tourist city I'm surprised we were not already doing this. Our tourist attractions should be offering tours in all the most common languages spoken around the world.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.