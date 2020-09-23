LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Neon Museum has announced a new partnership to help low-income families experience the downtown Las Vegas museum.
As part of a partnership with Museums for All, the program allows those receiving food assistance (SNAP) benefits to visit the Neon Museum for a fee of $3 per person.
The promotion is valid for up to four people per party, with the presentation of a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card, the Neon Museum said in a news release.
Museums for All's program encourages people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-going habits.
Similar free and reduced admission is available to eligible members of the public at more than 500 museums across the country, the release said. Las Vegas is a hub city for Museums For All, with four museums participating in the program.
