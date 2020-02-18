LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Neon Museum will dim the lights of its Neon Boneyard for an upcoming stargazing event.
On Saturday, April 4, the Neon Museum is partnering with the Las Vegas Astronomical Society and the College of Southern Nevada Planetarium for its "Stars and Stardust: Sidewalk Astronomy in the Neon Boneyard" event.
Held from 7:30 to 10 p.m., the lights of the Neon Boneyard will be dimmed to allow guests a clearer view of the stars. Participants will be able to use a variety of professional telescope equipment to observe the night sky, according to a news release.
Attendees can also take part in a self-paced solar system and sign-science scavenger hunt, as well as, art activities. The museum notes the event offers stargazing especially for families.
According to the Neon Museum, admission to the event its free. However, those interested in attending must register for a limited number of timed, ticketed entries at 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m., 8:30 p.m. or 9 p.m.
To register for a time slot, visit: neonmuseum.org/visit/specialty-tours-programs.
