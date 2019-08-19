MOAPA, NEVADA (FOX5) — Nellis Air Force Base is looking to expand the Nevada Test and Training Site amid push-back from local Native American tribe, the Moapa Band of Paiutes.
It’s the premier range for weapons testing in the country but the land sought by Nellis holds cultural significance for the tribe.
“The [Nevada Test and Training Site, or NTTR] is 2.9 million acres and then over top of that is 12,000 square miles of air space,” said Col. Christopher Zuhlke. “Our activities range anything from bringing a new aircraft into service and doing the entirety of the test rigor that supports that airplane entering service. To testing out new weapons. To doing large force exercise.”
The 229,000 acres sought in the expansion are owned by the Bureau of Land Management.
Nellis is asking Congress to approve a transfer of the land from one federal agency to another. It's called a land withdrawal.
Col. Zuhlke said Nellis hasn’t expanded in more than two decades but U.S. fighter jets fly faster and higher than ever before with weapons to match. The base said it needs more space.
“Russia and China are more aggressive and so we have to stay on top of and in front of any potential adversaries that we have. This range, the Nevada Test and Training Range, is the premier place that the department of defense does that,” Col. Zuhlke.
The land also happens to be sacred to Native American tribes, including the Moapa Band of Paiutes.
“So this is what our culture is about … it’s what we’re leaving behind. And we’re not being able to protect these areas,” said Moapa Band of Paiutes Cultural Representative Greg Anderson. “We’re losing everything as it is. Our culture is taking off.”
Anderson said he and the tribe have been working extensively with Nellis since the base decided to expand a few years ago. He said the tribe and the military have not seen eye to eye on the project and have voiced concerns about the wildlife and sacred sights he believes could be damaged by explosives on the range.
The bighorn sheep is sacred to the Paiutes while other areas on the land include ceremonial spaces for tribe members who have died. The land also hold a number of artifacts and petroglyphs belonging to native tribes.
Nellis has enlisted the help of an archaeologist to act as a liaison to the tribe and to relay significant areas to the military that need to be preserved.
“We control all access out there,” said Nellis archaeologist Kish LaPierre. “Everyone stays on a maintained road and it’s under watch. There is no graffiti to these sites."
LaPierre is working with 16 tribes on the expansion, including the Moapa Band of Paiutes.
“When the Nellis Air Force base say they’re protecting these culture sensitive areas, it’s bull-crap to me,” said Anderson. “They said we’re going to protect pine water cave, what’s on the bombing range right now. We go up there and there’s projectile in the rocks.”
Nellis explained that it is not expanding its bombing range, but does need to increase its safety area with larger weapons.
“Anytime we drop a weapon we have to plan for a 1 in 10,000 chance that that weapon would fail and would go anywhere within its energy capability and so that drives a fairly significant safety bubble around anything we do,” said Col. Zuhlke. “And so the higher and the faster we want to get, the larger that bubble and so that’s why we want to expand those areas.”
Under federal law, Nellis cannot deny the tribe access to the land, if acquired. Anderson argues the red tape to get on the NTTR makes these cultural sites very difficult to get to.
“They don’t keep their promises to the native people,” said Anderson.
Congress will decide whether to grant all, some or none of the expansion in May 2020. For more information on the proposed land withdrawal, click here.
