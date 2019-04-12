LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nellis Auction announced a live auction where valley residents will have an opportunity to "get [their] piece of history."
The auction is scheduled for April 27 at 11 a.m., according to the company's website. A series of online auctions are scheduled to follow in the weeks after the live auction.
According to Nellis Auction, online bidding is scheduled to begin on April 30 and will be held on every Tuesday and Thursday at 6 p.m.
Those interested in purchasing pieces of Bonnie Springs' history can register online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.