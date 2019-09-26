LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant was indicted on federal firearm and drug charges in Las Vegas on Tuesday.
Michael Reimers, 39, was indicted on two counts of distribution of a controlled substance, one count of engaging in firearms dealing without a license, and one count of selling a firearm to a "prohibited person," the Department of Justice stated in a release.
The Sept. 24 indictment alleges Reimers sold cocaine and more than 50 grams of methamphetamine between July and September 2019. Reimers is also said to have sold an AK-47 7.62mm caliber rifle, .25 caliber handgun and 12 gauge shotgun without a license, according to a release.
The active-duty serviceman allegedly sold the shotgun to an undocumented citizen.
Las Vegas police, in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration and Henderson Police Department headed the investigation.
