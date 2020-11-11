LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- To combat the spread of COVID-19, Nellis Air Force Base is allowing mission-essential employees to work on site, while expanding "telework" as much as possible.
Nellis announced the directive on Tuesday, adding that large groups should be limited when possible, and airmen and women should avoid crowd, bars and people who are not following CDC and state guidelines for COVID-19 mitigation.
A Nellis public information officer said everyone who currently has access to the base will continue to have access under the directive. The number of air members who will transition to telework is still being discussed.
The announcement comes after Gov. Steve Sisolak addressed the state, warning that mitigation measures would tighten if case numbers, test positivity rates and hospitalizations did not show signs of improvement in two weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.