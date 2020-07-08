LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Nellis Air Force Base master sergeant was arrested this week and is facing two child sex crime charges.
Master Sgt. Raymond Castro was booked on July 6 on one charge of luring a child or mentally ill person to engage in a sex act and customer engaging in soliciting a child for prostitution. Both charges are felonies.
Castro is a member of the 99th Air Base Wing at Nellis Air Force Base, the base confirmed on Wednesday.
"As this is an ongoing investigation, we cannot comment further. We hold our members to a high standard and will continue to work closely with authorities to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our shared community members," a spokesperson for the base said.
Castro's court records indicate he was released without bail on July 7 with the conditions of "staying out of trouble" and no contact with minors except his own children. He's expected in court Sept. 1.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
