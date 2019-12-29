LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Nellis Air Force Base airman has been hospitalized since Dec. 14 after he was hit by a car in Texas.
Austin Weimorts is a mechanic at Nellis. He and his wife moved to Las Vegas in 2018 and were going to visit family in Wichita Falls, Texas for the first time since moving.
He spent Christmas in the hospital, but he said he is thankful to be around to ring in the new year.
“I really think it was a freak accident,” he said.
He and his wife Jayleene were near the end of their 16-hour road trip when their tire blew out in Vernon, Texas. Weimorts got out to fix it.
“As soon as I looked up I got hit,” Weimorts said. “I just remember waking up on my back and seeing both my bones sticking out of my legs.”
Jayleene said she thought she had lost him. “His stomach was cut open pretty deep.”
Emergency crews had to fly Weimorts to the nearest trauma center. He went through 12 hours of surgery.
“I can’t put any weight on my left leg,” Weimorts said.
With shattered bones in his legs and nerve damage, doctors thought it would take weeks for him to just stand up.
“I’ll feel fire sensation and it will randomly twitch and I can’t control it,” Weimorts said. But with the help of a walker, he is determined to get back on his feet.
They had to make a new plan to ring in the new year.
“I wanted to go down to the Strip and experience that,” Weimorts said. But Jayleene said they'll likely watch a live stream at the rehab facility.
They said they know things could’ve been much worse. They wanted drivers to think about others on the road. In this case, moving over could’ve made the difference.
“Just be cautious of people who pull over,” Jayleene said.
Several airmen flew in to see Austin while he was recovering. Now that he’s back in Las Vegas, he will be in rehab for several more months.
He said he hopes to fully recover but there’s no timeline when he could get back to work. A GoFundMe for the couple has raised just under $11,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.