LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Nellis Air Force Base airman was killed in a rollover crash north of the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday morning, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.
The airman who died was in a car with four other airmen from the 820th Red Horse Squadron at Nellis AFB.
They were driving on U.S. 95 near Lee Canyon Road in a gray 2001 Dodge van when the van experience a malfunction in the left rear tire.
The driver lost control about 5:18 a.m. on July 17, causing the van to go off the roadway and into a dirt and rock area, then overturned. Multiple passengers were ejected.
NHP said one person was taken by helicopter to University Medical Center with "serious but non-life threatening" injuries. and three others were taken to UMC by ambulance.
One of the rear occupants, who had not yet been identified, was pronounced dead on scene.
"The Nevada Highway Patrol values our service member’s commitment to our safety and security here at home and abroad and performed a full escort with members from USAF from the crash scene to the coroner’s office," NHP said via email.
NHP said the crash remains under investigation.
