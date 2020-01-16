HENDERSON (FOX5)-- As West Henderson continues to expand, residents who live in the area are concerned about resources to sustain the growth.
“The last 5 years its been quickly growing,” 22-year Seven Hills resident Susan Szczygiel said. “What we're really worried about is all these apartments going up. We want to keep the integrity that [our neighborhood] was meant to have.”
The West Henderson population estimate as of Jan. 2019 was roughly 12,600. The population is expected to reach 63,000 over the next 30 years, according to city spokesperson Kathleen Richards.
During a city council meeting, members in favor of the development cited a need for affordable and diverse housing options in the area.
The anticipated growth comes as the area welcomes major projects including the Raiders practice facility and an Amazon distribution center.
Developers are matching the growth with numerous housing developments and apartment complexes. Just this month, the Henderson City Council approved a plan to develop a 257 unit complex on Alper Center Drive near Sunridge Heights parkway. The apartments will sit on about 10 acres of land.
“We are very concerned with the high density apartments not just next to us but also going up on saint rose parkway,” said Szczygiel. “And the congestion is out of control.”
The city moved forward with the plan in spite of a letter strongly opposing the development from the Clark County Department of Aviation. The letter stated that the site is under typical aircraft traffic patterns and would be noisy.
Since it was approved, the department recommended that the developers have tenants sign noise disclosure forms.
Ovation development corp. was not available for comment.
