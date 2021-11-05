LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The 22-year-old man accused of going on a shooting rampage in the southwest valley refused to attend his first court appearance on Friday.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police officers, Jesus Uribe randomly opened fire at the Chevron on the corner of Robindale and Jones on Thursday morning. Police said he fired 20 rounds at multiple people, killing one man, Curtis Abraham.
Uribe fled the scene on foot, but a tip led officers to Uribe's location on Aurora Glow Street, police said. After a short barricade, he was taken into custody.
"You did something. Show up. Take accountability," said Dr. Marguerite Brathwaite, a friend of Abraham.
Dr. Brathwaite described Abraham as outgoing, and said he was passionate about video production.
"It's really sad and unfortunate for him to be gone from a senseless random act of violence," she said.
As Uribe refused to appear in court, neighbors who lived on the same block as the suspect said he often kept to himself.
"That house - there's a lot of families that kind of move in and out quickly," said Melissa Olsen, who lives across the street from the suspect.
Although she never met Uribe, Olsen said other neighbors often saw the suspect carrying a gun on their block.
"They had seen him several times coming outside -- if he went to go check the mail -- that they saw him having a gun in a holster."
Uribe is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Nov. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.