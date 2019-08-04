LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- The Inspirada community organized a fundraiser to help a teen living in their community who is battling a brain tumor.
Rachelle Donnelly organized a fundraiser with several of her community members to help the Edge family. The Edge's son was recently diagnosed with a brain tumor.
A couple weeks ago Liam Edge woke up in the middle of the night feeling ill. Liam's parents went to two different hospitals before doctors found a tumor in Liam's brain.
Liam and his parents traveled to Texas where doctors at Houston's Children Hospital are working to treat the tumor.
The Edge family has long road ahead and the medical bills continue to add up, so Donnelly and her fellow neighbors hosted a "Toss Your Help To the Edge" event at Inspirada's Capriola Park.
The community water balloon toss and fight will donate 100 percent of the proceeds to Liam and his Family. The community fundraiser brought in nearly $1500.
Anyone interested in helping the Edge family can do so by heading to the "Help Liam Be Brain Tumor Free" gofundme page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.