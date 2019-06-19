HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Neighbors in Henderson said they are worried about water access after a home was destroyed in a fire.
“When you see a neighbor's house burn completely to the ground, it's just really sad and it makes you think,” said Dawn Graham.
Graham lives near the M Resort with her husband, Stephen. It’s about two miles east of the home that burned down in mid-June. The couple said they can still see the burned palmed trees from their deck.
“It’s nice and quiet when we want it to be but there is the ... moments when something could go wrong,” she said.
The couple said they knew there was a risk moving to an area without fire hydrants. Not only are they concerned for their safety, but future neighbors too.
It’s hard to miss the bulldozers, piles of dirt and half-built homes up and down Volunteer Boulevard. They’re worried as this area grows at a rapid pace, the water needs to grow with it.
The Grahams and their two neighbors use a community well. There are no fire hydrants near their house. All the new houses being built around them will have sprinklers inside the homes. It’s a new requirement within the last ten years.
“Our house was built in 2000, so we don't have sprinklers in the house. So, we completely depend on the fire department to bring enough water with them. We trust in the fire department."
They said they don’t trust the water system.
Henderson spokesperson Kathleen Richards said neighbors like the Grahams can build their own connection to city water.
“I'm not sure how that would work,” said Dawn.
“It's impractical to believe we could hook up to city facilities unless they brought them here because we are surrounded by private property, we can't just go bulldoze our way across,” said Stephen.
Richards also suggested buying a tank of water.
“We hadn't considered that but that might be something the three houses in the cul-de-sac think about,” said Dawn.
Dawn and Stephen said they love their quiet, remote neighborhood. They don't want to see another house turn into rubble.
“Everything needs to change if they’re going to keep adding houses,” said Dawn.
"I want to know they understand the number of homes out here without direct access to hydrants and that their fire protection plan presumes that they will bring enough water on hand to fight the fire for a period of time before they're going to have to refill up tanker trucks,” said Stephen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.