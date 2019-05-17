LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Neighbors came together to host a community yard sale in memory of a friend at the Desert Plaza Apartments Friday afternoon.
Serge Fournier, 74, died after he was pushed off a Las Vegas transit bus last month.
"He was a kind man, and just makes me so angry that somebody would do that," apartment neighbor Bernice Avila said.
Fournier lived at the apartments for more than 15 years. He was known to many as the gentle giant.
"We're a community, but we're also family here," apartment manager Melody S. said.
Melody organized the community sale to help Serge's wife, Ester.
"We're going to do whatever we've got to do to make sure we can help her out the way she needs to be helped," Melody said.
Neighbors said the past month has been tough on Ester; she made an appearance at the community sale for only a few moments.
"It's really bad, she hasn't cried yet, but she's waiting to cry and let it all out. It's hard we're trying to get her where she can stay here," Avila said.
Residents donated personal goods, time, and money to help Ester with the cost of living and Serge's funeral expenses.
Neighbors there said they want Ester to know they will support and help her through her loss.
"She doesn't want to move, we don't want her to move; we're family," Melody said.
Melody said they will continue to hold a community sale for the next few Fridays at Desert Plaza Senior Apartments (217 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89101).
A GoFundMe page was also in the works as well to help Ester with expenses.
