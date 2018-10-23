LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas neighborhood is remembering a 4-year-old boy who was hit and killed while crossing the street with his mother and two younger siblings Monday night.

It happened in a marked crosswalk near Katie Avenue and Maryland Parkway, and the mother of the three children is still in the hospital fighting for her life.

That’s part of the reason neighbors stopped by the crash site Tuesday morning to pay respects. Leaving behind a heart-wrenching image of a baby bottle, a balloon and a single candle, hoping it inspires both drivers and pedestrians to slow down.

“It’s not something you want to happen were you live,” said Anthony Rodio, who lives near the scene. “It’s not a murder per-se, but it’s a tragedy.”

The deadly incident has become the topic of conversation in Rodio’s neighborhood, but he said that’s what the area needs — more conversation and awareness of pedestrian safety.

“On a 25 mph street,” said Erin Breen of UNLV’s Transportation Research Center. “His vision should’ve been wide open.”

Breen stopped by the crash site and said the incident was preventable.

Boy dies, mother and siblings injured in crash near Boulevard Mall A stroller, baby bottles and other items were what remained on an east valley street where a young boy lost his life Monday night.

“The family was doing exactly what they were supposed to do,” said Breen. “In my head, when I first heard this, the vision of that mom with three babies and you know she had to have seen the car. You freeze, it’s just heartbreaking.”

That vision is causing other pedestrians to pay closer attention when crossing the street.

“I’m really cautious around crosswalks now,” said Dorian Welch. “Because cars really terrify me.”

Throughout the day there was high foot traffic in the crosswalk. Neighbors said oftentimes, it can be dangerous, but that safety is a "two-way street."

“I think that they need to step up this intersection here, but people also need to pay attention in Vegas,” said Rodio. “There is all kinds of jaywalking and things going on here, it’s bad news.”

The incident had led traffic officials to start talking about ways to make the crosswalk safer for the future.

“We could put in the rapid-beacon flashers -- they're not expensive,” said Breen. “My guess is a mom with three kids would have absolutely pushed that button.”

Until a change is made, pedestrians said they’ll be extra cautious and keep the family that was hurt on their minds.

“I‘m really sorry for the family,” said Welch. “Sorry for their loss.”

The two other kids who were hit were also taken to Sunrise Hospital with one listed with serious injuries and the other with minor injuries.

No word yet if the driver will face charges, but he stayed on scene and cooperated with police.