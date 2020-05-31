protest aftermath

A neighbor cleans up downtown Las Vegas on May 31, 2020. 

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Businesses and community members got an early start on Sunday cleaning up after Saturday night’s protest.

The general manager of Container Park told FOX5 he came out at 5 a.m. 

Volunteers said they watching what happened from home the night before and wanted to do something to help. Many brought trash bags, brooms and tools to clean graffiti.

The protest, later turned riot, in downtown Las Vegas began peacefully at 7th and Fremont streets. By 11 p.m., police said 2,000 people were involved and SWAT crews had used tear gas on multiple sections of the crowd.

By sunrise, downtown was littered with graffiti spelling out "Black Lives Matter" and varieties of "f--- cops." Windows of local businesses had been shattered and trash had been left in the roadways. 

Police did not say how many arrests were made overnight Saturday. 

Immediately after the area was cleared last night, crews at The D had already begun repainting walls.

Many of the cleaners on Fremont Street on Sunday were neighbors and community partners.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Sincitypatriot
Sincitypatriot

Another failure by governor Sleazeolak sending the national guard to Reno instead of the county that pays more than 80 percent of the state's total taxes. W.t.g. genius

NEVERFORGET
NEVERFORGET

Law breakers and criminals need to pay restitution and get community service for damaging these businesses. Look at the photos and go in person to see what they did. It's very sad to see this happen. It was supposed to be a peaceful protest and turned into a FREE money grab and criminal activity.

