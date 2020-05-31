LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Businesses and community members got an early start on Sunday cleaning up after Saturday night’s protest.
The general manager of Container Park told FOX5 he came out at 5 a.m.
Volunteers said they watching what happened from home the night before and wanted to do something to help. Many brought trash bags, brooms and tools to clean graffiti.
Strangers and volunteers came to #DTLV to clean up & help remove graffiti put up by some individuals from last night’s protest in downtown Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/0q0ag6yeCM— Gai (@GaiChicken) May 31, 2020
COMMUNITY HELPERS: We’ve come across several people who weren’t out here last night but are cleaning up... picking up trash, cleaning graffiti. They’re trying to help small businesses downtown, many of which are just getting back on their feet. @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/xuXJl3Wxbh— Tiana Bohner (@FOX5_Tiana) May 31, 2020
The protest, later turned riot, in downtown Las Vegas began peacefully at 7th and Fremont streets. By 11 p.m., police said 2,000 people were involved and SWAT crews had used tear gas on multiple sections of the crowd.
By sunrise, downtown was littered with graffiti spelling out "Black Lives Matter" and varieties of "f--- cops." Windows of local businesses had been shattered and trash had been left in the roadways.
Here’s the pawn shop that was vandalized last night on Las Vegas Blvd. @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/kEIrzkHO8h— Tiana Bohner (@FOX5_Tiana) May 31, 2020
Police did not say how many arrests were made overnight Saturday.
Immediately after the area was cleared last night, crews at The D had already begun repainting walls.
Crews are already out in downtown Las Vegas painting over graffiti. These said “Black Lives Matter” and “Brown Lives Matter” pic.twitter.com/kqurgtabWx— kristen desilva (@kristendesilva) May 31, 2020
Many of the cleaners on Fremont Street on Sunday were neighbors and community partners.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(2) comments
Another failure by governor Sleazeolak sending the national guard to Reno instead of the county that pays more than 80 percent of the state's total taxes. W.t.g. genius
Law breakers and criminals need to pay restitution and get community service for damaging these businesses. Look at the photos and go in person to see what they did. It's very sad to see this happen. It was supposed to be a peaceful protest and turned into a FREE money grab and criminal activity.
