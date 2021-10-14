LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada lawyers will be offering free assistance during events celebrating Pro Bono Week 2021.
Lawyers across the Silver State are answering legal questions throughout the entire month of October. During Pro Bono Week beginning Oct. 24, several free seminars, clinics and workshops are scheduled to help people with a wide range of legal needs.
“Thousands of Nevadans try to navigate the court system every year without a lawyer,” said Brad Lewis, director of the Access to Justice Commission. “During Celebrate Pro Bono Week 2021 we work to help those with limited means get free help from a Nevada lawyer. For some this completely changes the outcome of their issue.”
Some topics that will be addressed include the powers of an attorney, child support or custody law, landlord issues and immigration.
Sessions are open for all. For more information, click here.
For a full list of events, click here.
ADDITIONAL RESOURCES
SOUTHERN NEVADA
Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada
- 725 E. Charleston Blvd. Las Vegas, Nevada 89104
- Phone: 702.386.1070
- Website: lacsn.org
Southern Nevada Senior Law Program
- 7650 W. Sahara Ave. Las Vegas, Nevada 89117
- Phone: 702.229.6596
- Website: Southern Nevada Senior Law Program
STATEWIDE
Nevada Legal Services (Statewide offices)
- (Las Vegas Office) 530 S. Sixth St. Las Vegas NV 89101
- 702.386.0404, ext. 140
- (Reno Office) 204 Marsh Ave. Ste. 101 Reno NV 89509
- 775.284.3491 ext. 218
For those not income-eligible for legal aid, you may use the State Bar of Nevada’s Lawyer Referral Service.
