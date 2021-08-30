LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is hiring.
The department's next recruiting event is Tuesday, Aug. 31 at the National Asian Peace Officers' Association Job Fair at Red Rock Resort.
The event is free and open to the public, it runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Recruiters will be on hand to answer any questions candidates have.
The Henderson Police Department and UNLV Police Services will also have representatives at the job fair.
