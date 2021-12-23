LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Nebraska woman needs the valley's help finding her missing dog.
Jordan Sanders drove into Las Vegas to watch her brother compete in the National Finals Rodeo. Her dog, Murphy, tagged along for the trip.
"We had a really nice Airbnb, kind of on the southside of Vegas. It had a really nice big backyard that was fenced in, and was supposed to be dog proof," she said.
But when Jordan left the house to take a shopping trip, Murphy escaped.
"He kind of has separation anxiety," she said. "He left to go find me, which is so sad."
Jordan and her husband extended their weekend trip by a week to keep searching for Murphy.
"We put up like 200 flyers all over the city, and I decided to make a Facebook post," Jordan said.
The Facebook post took off, and received over 12,000 shares. After heading back to Nebraska, her phone started ringing nonstop.
"I’ve had multiple people that go to the shelter and look for me since I can’t. We’ve had two ladies, very kindly, on their own money, print out more flyers."
Murphy was last seen on Ring doorbell camera in the south valley, about a mile south of the Silverton. Although he has not been spotted since, Jordan is not giving up.
"I'm just naturally an optimistic person," she said through tears. "I just can't give up yet."
If you see Murphy, you are asked to call or message Jordan at (308) 207-0091. She is offering $800 to anyone who finds her dog. She will fly back to Las Vegas to pick him up once he is found.
(1) comment
That's sad. We have a blue heeler. They are unique dogs. Hope somebody finds him.
