Las Vegas' McCarran airport says it saw 3.8 million passengers in Sept. 2021.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- More than 3.7 million travelers went through McCarran International Airport in September, according to airport officials. 

A total of 3,777,624 arriving and departing passengers went through the airport last month, 12.6% less than pre-pandemic levels in September 2019.

For 2021, McCarran Airport has seen 27,669,071 passengers to date, 28.1% less passengers than Jaunary to September of 2019. 

Domestic flights to date have decreased by 23.2% this year, compared to 2019, and international flights decreased by 85.6%. 

Airlines that operate at McCarran also have seen fluctuations this year in passengers. Delta airlines has had the biggest decrease with 31.6% less passengers compared to 2019, followed by Southwest which has seen 25.3% less passengers. 

Frontier airlines has had an increase of 27.5% more passengers in 2021 than in 2019 at McCarran. 

Casinos Report Nevada

A plane takes off from McCarran International Airport near casinos along the Las Vegas Strip, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. State regulators say Nevada casinos continued to ride a hot streak in August, recording $1 billion-plus in house winnings for the sixth straight month as gambling statewide returns to pre-pandemic levels.(AP Photo/John Locher)

