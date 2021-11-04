LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- More than 3.7 million travelers went through McCarran International Airport in September, according to airport officials.
A total of 3,777,624 arriving and departing passengers went through the airport last month, 12.6% less than pre-pandemic levels in September 2019.
For 2021, McCarran Airport has seen 27,669,071 passengers to date, 28.1% less passengers than Jaunary to September of 2019.
Domestic flights to date have decreased by 23.2% this year, compared to 2019, and international flights decreased by 85.6%.
Airlines that operate at McCarran also have seen fluctuations this year in passengers. Delta airlines has had the biggest decrease with 31.6% less passengers compared to 2019, followed by Southwest which has seen 25.3% less passengers.
Frontier airlines has had an increase of 27.5% more passengers in 2021 than in 2019 at McCarran.
