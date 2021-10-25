UPDATE (Oct. 25) -- Following news coverage of a recent robbery, the Mountain Ridge Little League announced a GoFundMe had raised nearly $15,000 to replace what was taken.
The fundraiser will be shut down on Friday, MRLL said.
As we begin the work of replacing the stolen equipment, our volunteer staff is also aware that we are stewards of your generous donations. Our commitment to the community is to ensure that donations collected through the GoFundMe site that exceed our equipment replacement costs will be used to directly benefit the children participating in our program.
Thank you to every single person or organization who was able to make a donation or who reached out to check on us over the last few days. Once again, Las Vegas has proven itself to be a caring and resilient community ready to answer the call for help at a moment’s notice. This experience has been a humbling and uplifting experience and reinforces what it means to be Vegas Strong!
FOX5's original report continues below.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Thousands of dollars worth of equipment were stolen from Mountain Ridge Little League.
The league president, Jimmy Belanger, said sometime between Wednesday night into Thursday afternoon on Oct. 21, their concession's building was broken into.
Thieves made off with $150 worth of cash from their register and approximately $6,500-$7,000 worth of other equipment.
"The big dollar items that they took were some of our PA sound systems, cables associated with that, our scoreboard controllers and the most expensive item they took our defibrillator device for safety," Belanger said.
Small things like this have happened in the past, but never to this extent, he said.
“You know it’s a public park and we’ve had small things go wrong but never- at least since I’ve been involved since 2014, never anything like this," Belanger said.
Mountain Little League has a big reputation in community, they went to the little league world series in 2014. It serves northwest area kids ages 4 to 16.
Belanger expects their insurance policy will cover most, but not all that was taken.
“If there’s a shortage on the insurance side it will probably take us a couple of years to get all of that equipment replaced," Belanger said.
They've created a Gofundme account for anyone willing to donate.
