LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Just two days after it was started, a GoFundMe campaign has raised nearly $100,000 for the family a 23-year-old Las Vegas woman who was killed in a crash last week involving former Raiders player Henry Ruggs III.
The fundraising campaign created to assist with funeral expenses for Tina Tintor was started Friday afternoon.
According to the GoFundMe page, the family's goal was $7,000. As of Monday afternoon, the fundraiser has raised $94,864.
Tintor, a graduate of Durango High School, was about a mile from her home when police say former Raiders player Henry Ruggs III sped down Rainbow Boulevard at 156 mph in his Chevrolet Corvette.
The car slammed into Tintor's Toyota RAV4 and sent both cars more than 500 feet down the road.
The RAV4 caught fire with Tintor and her dog Maxi still inside. Neither survived.
The GoFundMe, which was created by Djordje Tintor, said, "Our family is so grateful for the outpouring of love and support we have received."
The note continued, "those who knew Tina know that she was a beautiful loving soul that always put everyone before herself. Whether she knew you or not, Tina was the type of person that would give you the food off of her plate to make sure you weren’t hungry. Tina was the shoulder to cry on, the ear that made you felt heard, and the friendly smile you needed when you made a bad joke. From our hearts to yours, we thank you for thinking of Tina and Max, and we really appreciate your support."
In addition, her church had raised more than $11,000 during a two-hour church service on Sunday:
"In two hours, we collected $11,545.00 from 108 parishioners," said Goran Glavas, president of Serbian Orthodox Church St. Simeon Mirotocivi. "We are a small community here in Las Vegas, but very strong when it comes to help our members in tragedy. Our church, board members and the whole community stands with family Tintor. Our hearts, thoughts and prayers are with Tina, Max and the whole Tintor family! We will pray to God to help them easy their pain."
