LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Survivors of the worst residential fire in Las Vegas history said they still can't go back to their apartments.
They're scattered around the city, most still in temporary housing and some with family and friends.
Share Village is the "new and improved" Veterans Village in downtown Las Vegas, open to everyone. It's a nonprofit currently helping 25 families who have been homeless since the fire.
At Share Village, they can get food and rental assistance. The organization's founder said he put in an offer to buy the Alpine Motel Apartments to get the survivors back in their homes.
"We're not a big agency, but we're able to help people that step forward and need assistance," said Arnold Stalk. He said Las Vegas badly needs more affordable housing.
"The reason that the homeless problem is so bad is because there is no housing .... Especially people who are extremely low income like that the people that were inhabiting the Alpine," he said.
In December, a unit on the first floor of the Alpine Motel Apartments on 9th Street caught fire. Six people died and many more were displaced.
Fire investigators found 16 code violations in the building after the fire, like missing smoke alarms and an exit door bolted shut.
Stalk said he wants to make it livable again.
"We'd gut it, rehab it make it into affordable housing because the more buildings they tear down now for fancy bars and things the less affordable housing we have," Stalk said.
Without that, he said, we'll see more homeless people on valley streets.
Mayor Carolyn Goodman said she's been working with city staff and law enforcement to find out first and foremost what happened, and to prevent something like this from happening again.
She said since there are the few options for affordable housing, when they find a place they can afford, many people don't want to jeopardize that.
"These people are in low, low, low rent apartments and if they squeal and give up there's a problem, they're fearful they're out," she said.
The founder of Share Village said he's still waiting to hear back from the owner about their offer.
