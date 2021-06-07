LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Wildlife says another year of extreme drought conditions has made it necessary to bring the water to them.
The agency is hauling approximately 55,000 gallons of water to as many as 12 "guzzlers" located in mountain ranges across Southern Nevada. Hauling additional water will relieve drought-related stress on Southern Nevada’s desert bighorn sheep population, but the water will benefit all species, the department said.
Guzzlers are drinker systems that collect rainwater in large tanks. In normal non-drought years, they are a valuable addition to natural precipitation and help to carry wildlife through the hot and dry summer months. However, water supplies in the guzzlers have not been replenished with seasonal rains.
It's not the first year the agency has done this. In 2020, NDOW and partners hauled more than 167,000 gallons of water to 30 different guzzlers in Nevada.
To deliver the water, NDOW uses helicopters and 180-gallon Bambi Buckets similar to those used to fight fires. The water is then dropped onto large metal aprons or slickrock and then fed in to the guzzler tanks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.