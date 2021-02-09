LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A kayaker at Lake Mead recently had a frightening close call.
Game wardens from the Nevada Department of Wildlife and the National Park Service said they came to the aid of a kayaker last Wednesday when he became separated from his kayak and spent more than an hour in 40-degree water.
The wardens were alerted to the trouble by a 9-1-1 call. They spotted the victim struggling in the water about 500 yards from shore near the lake's fishing pier.
A rescue boat was launched and game wardens used a rope to pull the kayaker to the person on board The man was treated for extreme hypothermia. He told the wardens he had become separated from his kayak and the wind made retrieving it impossible.
Game Warden Zachary Blackwood said the rescue was "definitely a case of right place, right time." Blackwood explained that he was scheduled for land patrol, but a meeting with other wardens at the boat launch meant he was close enough to launch his boat quickly.
Blackwood was able to retrieve the man’s kayak and equipment from the lake and after a few hours warming up on the boat harbor, the kayaker felt well enough and he refused any further treatment.
Blackwood credits the good ending to the kayaker wearing a life jacket.
