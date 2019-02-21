PRIMM, Nevada (FOX5) - NDOT closed part of I-11 for several hours on Thursday close to the Arizona border because of heavy snowfall. At one point Thursday afternoon, cars were backed up on the highway for 22 miles.
NDOT said conditions on the roads may only get worse overnight.
“Conditions are wet and sloppy,” NDOT spokesperson Tony Illia said.
Four NDOT snow plows cleared highway roads, but NDOT only focused on the main highways.
“I-15, US 95, US 93,” Illia said. “Roads have not had a chance to dry out. And that creates a chance to create the perfect opportunity for black ice.”
NDOT warned drivers need to be careful especially on backroads and in their neighborhoods.
“When temperatures do drop below freezing point, it just turns into an ice rink,” he said.
“If there’s an area in your neighborhood that is always shaded, be aware of that spot because that’s going to be colder, going to be slicker,” John Skaw said.
And the best advice: "Don’t overreact or overcorrect. Just remain calm."
“There’s nothing you can do to prepare for black ice,” Skaw said. “By the time you’re on it, it’s too late.”
John Skaw said he sees the mess on the roads brought into his shop.
“Stuff like this is mostly slip 'n' slide,” Skaw said. “It’s going to be hitting curbs or hitting the back of a car, in which case we don’t do body work. But we’ll do mechanical: wheels, bent rims.”
His shop, Vegas Auto Car, hadn’t seen too many weather-related repairs as of Thursday morning. But they are preparing and plan to see more business Thursday night into Friday.
“I think about what’s going to be at the shop in the morning, but you never know,” Skaw said.
Road crews said while the snow is a sight to see, follow the basics: "take your time, drive slowly."
“It’s beautiful and all but it’s not fun to drive in,” Skaw said.
“Certainly, I know there’s a healthy portion of transplants from the east coast and midwest where they encounter snow and ice all the time,” Illia said. “But some of their instincts may be rusty after spending so much time out here in the sun.”
