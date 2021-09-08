LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada is getting nearly $34 million for road projects.
A total of $33.8 million was made available through the Federal Highway Administration redistribution of fiscal year-end funds, the state transportation department announced on Wednesday.
"The revenue will help continue to fund scheduled road projects by offsetting a portion of state transportation funding deficits created by a pandemic-related reduction in travel and gasoline tax revenue," said NDOT in a statement.
Known as August Redistribution, the Federal Highway Authority annually redistributes unused transportation funding to states who have qualifying projects.
"To qualify, NDOT demonstrated that it will fully utilize federal transportation funds authorized to Nevada in fiscal year 2021, as well as demonstrated current projects which fit all requirements for receiving additional federal funding redistribution," the NDOT said.
Information on major NDOT road projects is available at dot.nv.gov. All planned state and regional road projects can be viewed at estip.nevadadot.com
