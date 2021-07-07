HENDERSON (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Transportation wants to hear your thoughts about the proposed Henderson Interchange project.
The department has partnered with the Federal Highway Administration and city of Henderson to hold an information meeting and "24/7" virtual meetings about the proposed project. The virtual meeting will be held and comments will be accepted through August 5.
The 24/7 virtual meeting can be accessed by clicking THIS LINK.
The in-person meeting will take place on July 22, 4 to 7 p.m. at Lifeguard Arena (222 S. Water Street), the department said.
The Henderson Interchange project is intended to improve safety, freeway operations, and regional mobility in the region.
